For Independence Day ceremony, IDF soldiers take shape of corona vaccine

Indeed, the formation of the flag holders this year will take the shape of a coronavirus vaccine, as a symbol for the year that passed.

Although the pandemic did not completely cancel the show this year, it still left its mark on it. Whether it is the preparation of the ceremony according to the guidelines of the Health Ministry, the small audience that can attend, and the requirement that all participants in the ceremony be vaccinated or recovering.





"Obviously performing in front of 500 people is a completely different audience than in front of 5,000," Asher laughed, "but the theme of the 'Corona Year' is reflected here as well. I do not want to give too many clues, but viewers will find it easy to identify the theme… A place for imagination," he added.

"It feels like I was reborn," shared Col. Benzi Asher, commander of the IDF's Ceremonies Unit, who has accompanied all state ceremonies, in particular for Independence Day, for the last 20 years.Added to that, as every year, the aerobatic team will appear as part of the Independence Day flight that will pass over a great number of settlements across the country.