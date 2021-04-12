For Independence Day ceremony, IDF soldiers take shape of corona vaccine

For Israel's Independence Day in 2021, the flags have finally returned for the torch lighting ceremony. And in some shape.
Known as the largest and the most-watched ceremony in Israel, last year's torch lighting ceremony was canceled after weeks of rehearsals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Indeed, the formation of the flag holders this year will take the shape of a coronavirus vaccine, as a symbol for the year that passed.
"It feels like I was reborn," shared Col. Benzi Asher, commander of the IDF's Ceremonies Unit, who has accompanied all state ceremonies, in particular for Independence Day, for the last 20 years.
Although the pandemic did not completely cancel the show this year, it still left its mark on it. Whether it is the preparation of the ceremony according to the guidelines of the Health Ministry, the small audience that can attend, and the requirement that all participants in the ceremony be vaccinated or recovering.
"Obviously performing in front of 500 people is a completely different audience than in front of 5,000," Asher laughed, "but the theme of the 'Corona Year' is reflected here as well. I do not want to give too many clues, but viewers will find it easy to identify the theme… A place for imagination," he added.Added to that, as every year, the aerobatic team will appear as part of the Independence Day flight that will pass over a great number of settlements across the country.
"It is a great pride for us to perform at this year's Independence Day flight," said Major A., a pilot who is qualified for the aerobatic team. "We plan to go through most of the localities and allow most citizens to be impressed by the flight."
