Foreign parents of pregnant women to be allowed entry into Israel

The step comes after immigrant expectant mothers initiated a campaign calling on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to let their parents into the country.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 12:27
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Foreign nationals who have a pregnant daughter living in Israel will now be allowed to enter the country a week before their daughters’ due date after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked requested an exemption for such people from Israel’s ban on the entry of foreign nationals.
Israel banned the entry of all foreign nationals last week, with few exemptions, due to fears over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. 
Shaked’s office announced the decision on Tuesday morning, saying that the Health Ministry had acceded to her request on this matter. 
The new policy will come into effect this coming Sunday, although it is still unclear if such parents will be able to submit requests for entry permits ahead of that date. 
The parents must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will need to abide by quarantine regulations. 
Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)
Parents of expectant fathers will not however be allowed entry. It is also still unclear whether the parents of women who gave birth in the last few days will be allowed to enter the country under the new exemption policy. 
A public campaign was launched last week by immigrant women expecting to give birth and with parents living abroad, calling on Shaked to allow their parents to enter the country in order to provide them with the help and support needed by parents of newborn babies. 
Twenty such women featured in a social media video calling on Shaked to make this policy change, noting in particular that dozens of foreign national models have recently been given permission to enter the country for the Miss Universe beauty pageant.


