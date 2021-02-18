The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former head of Military Intelligence, Yehoshua Saguy, dies at 87

During his time as head of Military Intelligence, he contributed to the significant increase in women serving in the Intelligence Corps.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 14:23
Yehoshua Saguy. (photo credit: SHMUEL RAHMANI)
Yehoshua Saguy.
(photo credit: SHMUEL RAHMANI)
Yehoshua Saguy, the former head of IDF Military Intelligence (MI), passed away on Thursday at the age of 87, Israeli media reported.
Saguy served in various branches of the IDF from the early 1950s until 1983, the last four years of which he served as the head of MI, during the First Lebanon War.
During the war, in 1983, the Lebanese Christian militia carried out the killings of women and children in the Palestinian refugee camps of Shaba and Shatilla. Saguy warned that these acts of murder would be attributed to Israel.
The IDF let the militia into the camps, and the investigating Kahan Commission found Saguy responsible. He subsequently resigned from his position.
When he first drafted to the IDF in 1951, it was to 504th Unit in the Intelligence Corps, later becoming an officer. Saguy was an intelligence officer during the Six Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur War in October of 1973.
Towards the end of the 70s, in his role as the second-in-command at MI, he vocalized his protestations of the 1979 peace treaty with Egypt, signed by then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and then-Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin. Saguy was suspicious that the Egyptians weren't being honest, and concerned about the possibility of an intentionally-unexpected war.
During his time as head of MI, he contributed to the significant increase in women serving in the Intelligence Corps.
Yehoshua Saguy. (Credit: YAAKOV SAAR/GPO)Yehoshua Saguy. (Credit: YAAKOV SAAR/GPO)
On June 7, 1981, Israel initiated an airstrike against Iraq's nuclear infrastructures, known as Operation Opera, the code name for the destruction of Osiraq, the name of the main reactor.
Saguy was not in favor of the preemptive attack at the time, and tried to offer non-aerial plans of attack. He insisted that destroyed the reactor at the time would set of the powder keg of middle-eastern Arab hatred towards Israel, as well as attract criticism from the international community, especially as it was estimated that it would take the Iraqis at least five years to fully produce the materials necessary for nuclear weapons.
After his military experiences, went on to become a Likud MK in the 12th Knesset (1988-1992) for a number of years, during which he served on the interior, foreign, and defense committees.
Saguy ran and won the seat of mayor for the city of Bat Yam, a title he held for ten years, from 1993-2003. The current mayor of Bat Yam, Tzvikah Brot lamented his loss, "On behalf of myself and the residents of this city, I wish to send condolences to Saguy's family. May his memory be a blessing," Israel Hayom noted.
After Bat Yam, Saguy went on to become the Israeli ambassador to the Philippines for three years, from 2004-2007.
"We part [today] from Maj. Gen. Yehoshua Saguy, who served as an intelligence officer during his entire military career, and was the head of Military Intelligence during a challenging a important time. May his memory be a blessing," tweeted former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon.
Saguy is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.


Tags IDF Iraq Nuclear intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by