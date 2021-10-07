The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former Labor MK: Shimon Peres sexually harassed me

Colette Avital served as a Labor MK for 7 years and came forward to report two alleged incidents during which former President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres assaulted or harassed her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 15:04
THE LATE Shimon Peres at his desk in 1994. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE LATE Shimon Peres at his desk in 1994.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Former MK Colette Avital has alleged that former Prime Minister and President of Israel Shimon Peres sexually harassed her in the 1980s, Haaretz reported on Thursday afternoon.
In an interview published in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz, Avital, who served as a Labor MK for seven years, testified that Peres "pinned [her] to the door and tried to kiss [her]," at the end of a meeting in 1984, during his time as prime minister.
In addition, Avital told Haaretz that she was invited to his hotel room for breakfast while they were on a diplomatic mission in Paris at the same time, during Peres' time as head of the Opposition.
COLETTE AVITAL (credit: MICHAL FATTAL/FLASH 90)COLETTE AVITAL (credit: MICHAL FATTAL/FLASH 90)
According to Avital, Peres attempted to push her towards the bed upon her entry to his room, and she resisted his attempts to do so before leaving.
Avital alleged that she reported the incident to Peres' advisor and former deputy minister Yossi Beilin, and requested that she not be left alone with Peres the next time he came to Paris, where she was serving as a diplomat at the time. 
Avital served in the Foreign Ministry for 38 years and continued to work for Peres, even after the alleged incidents. Asked why she continued to work for him, Avital said that these incidents were "the norm" at the time they took place. 
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


