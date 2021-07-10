The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former Shin Bet deputy director claimed police framed Roman Zadorov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2021 02:57
Roman Zadorov (photo credit: DUDU AZOULAI)
Roman Zadorov
(photo credit: DUDU AZOULAI)
Former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Deputy Director Itzhak Ilan has accused Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office of framing Roman Zadorov for the murder of Tair Rada, in an interview given before his death, according to N12.
Itzhak Ilan, who died from COVID-19 last October, gave an interview two months prior to his death to Shadow of Truth, an award-winning Israeli documentary series following the 2006 murder case of Tair Rada and subsequent trial and conviction of Zadorov.
Roman Zadorov, convicted in 2010 and again in 2014 of murdering 14-year-old Tair Rada at the Nofei Golan Middle School in Katzrin, has been the subject of great controversy and speculation, as doubts were raised regarding his guilt. 
Even Rada's mother, Ilana, publicly stated that she believes Zadorov was wrongly convicted.
Former Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer announced in May that he has approved the request for a retrial for Roman Zadorov. 
Next week, state attorney Amit Eisman is set to give his verdict on whether to hold a retrial or to dismiss the charges against Zadorov.
"Zadorov fell in the corrupt police officers' trap. The interrogators, in cooperation with the prosecution, framed him," said Ilan in the interview. "The police aren't willing to admit it," he reportedly claimed.
"I have heard a countless amount of real and false confessions, I can differentiate between the two."
"It's possible an innocent man is sitting in prison. It took me two years to go through the entire case and I came to an unequivocal conclusion - Roman Zadorov is innocent," he claimed, according to N12.
According to the report, Ilan spoke in detail on how he came to this conclusion.
"There's only one way to tell a real confession from a false confession - concealed information," Ilan explained.
"Zadorov's confession was filled with false concealed information," claimed Ilan. "Out of 40 different pieces of detail he gave the interrogator, he only correctly guessed one - Tair's locker number," he added.
"Zadorov begged for the police to look for the pair of pants he supposedly threw away, to prove there were no blood stains. They found eight pairs and found no blood stains," Ilan noted.
"They destroyed them all, without showing Zadorov what they found. They destroyed evidence," he claimed.
Ilan also commented on sections of audio being muted during Zadorov's interrogation, according to the report.
"It baffled me. That doesn't happen. These weren't mishaps as they [the prosecution] stated in court, they were initiated pauses," Ilan stated, "I know that for a fact, as I know the insides and outs of control rooms," he also claimed, according to N12.
N12 also reported on the prosecution's response to Ilan's reported claims.
"Ilan's claims were examined over and over. In former Chief Justice Melcer's approval of a retrial, he did not accept Ilan's opinion on the matter," the prosecution reportedly responded.


