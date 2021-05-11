Roman Zadorov to receive retrial in Tair Rada murder case

Outgoing Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has approved a request for a retrial for Roman Zadorov, who was convicted in 2010 and again in 2014 of murdering 14-year-old Tair Rada at the Nofei Golan Middle School in Katzrin.

Melcer noted in his decision that "facts, or evidence, have been discovered that may change the outcome of the trial in favor of the applicant."

He added that "experts have determined that there was no possibility of bleeding from her body about five hours after the murder – and that fact alone justifies the existence of the retrial."