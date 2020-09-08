Former US ambassador residecne in Israel sold

United States Department of State finalized the sale of the former Chief of Mission Residence in Herzliya, according to a statement by the US Embassy in Israel. The sale came after a bidding process.

The property will be vacated in the next spring, since there are no standing plans or agreements regarding the future use of the property.

After US President Donald Trump announced that the US Embassy in Tel Aviv would move to Jerusalem in 2018, the US began evaluating all real-estate assets that were owned or leased by the State Department.

The original price tag that was set for the property was $87 million, the highest for a property of its kind in Israel, according to Globes. The former residence is located some 16 kilometres (10 miles) away from Tel Aviv. The property was put on sale in January 2020. The lofty five bedroom residence built on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean sea and has been the home of US ambassadors since the 1960s.

