Former Walla! CEO to serve as first prosecution witness in Netanyahu trial

Former Meretz Party leader Zehava Galon stressed Yeshua's importance to Case 4000 on Twitter, saying that Elovich "knew that one day these recordings would save him. He was right."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
AUGUST 1, 2020 10:09
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the courtroom at the Jerusalem District Court as his trial opens on May 24. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The first witness to testify on behalf of the prosecution in the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fromer Walla! News CEO Ilan Yeshua, Kan News correspondent Motti Gilat reported on Friday night.
According to the report, Yeshua has been summoned for preparation questioning by the judiciary in anticipation of his testimony on Case 4000. After his testimony, the prosecution is expected to move on to case 1000.
Former Meretz Party leader Zehava Galon stressed Yeshua's importance to Case 4000 on Twitter, saying "Case 4000 owes much to Ilan Yeshua, who will serve as the first prosecution witness in the Netanyahu trial. He recorded his conversations with Elovich and his wife and saved the WhatsApp messages they asked him to delete. He knew that one day these recordings would save him. He was right."
She ended her tweet with a message to news editors everywhere, saying "And you, the editors, I suggest you keep everything. You have a power that is hard to imagine, the power to bring down a prime minister."
Last November, Channel 13 published leaked conversations Yeshua had recorded with Elovich in and his wife Iris, in which both of them can be heard dicussing with Yeshua the topics such as rearranging the news site's home page, filtering out negative articles about the Netanyahu family, urging the publication of negative articles about Netanyahu's political rivals - on both the left and the right - and even discussing the hiring and firing of reporters based on their stance towards Netanyahu.


