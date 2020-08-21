Four Israeli women win UK government prestigious Tech Award

Four Israeli women won the prestigious European Women in Tech Award, alongside 20 other female leaders in various fields of tech, to recompense their excellence and their achievements. In total, 14 Israelis in total were nominated.woman can make a difference in science. The 1st DIT European Tech Women Event will be hosted by the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) Europe Network, on September 2, 2020.Many criteria were required to take part of the panel of discussion, among which were the capacity of being a true inspiration in Tech by sharing their experiences and ideas, as well as a true example of woman in tech in their respective country. To these criteria were added the commitment of each of the participants to be engaged in promoting diversity and inclusion.Here are as follows the 4 Israeli female founders recipient of the Tech Award:Orit Hashay, Founder and CEO of Brayola, the world’s smartest personal bra shopper. Founded in 2012, it partners leading brands with indie designers to provide personalized lingerie recommendations for women. Prior to Brayola, Hashay founded (and coded) Israel’s most successful wedding site and was awarded Female CEO of the Year 2017 by Geektime. She will speak about the influence of the tech communities on the next generation, raising the question of the woman's place and biggest challenge in tech in the future. Maya Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Missbeez, a mobile marketplace for beauty services that aims to match self-employed beauty professionals with busy women. Gura was previously a founding member of PicScout and Co-founder of The Gifts Project, a fintech platform acquired by eBay. In 2016, Gura was named Female CEO of the Year 2016 by Geektime. She also acts as a mentor for youth education at She Codes, empowering teachers and principals to become entrepreneurs in their schools. She will speak at the panel presenting a cure to fight the impostor syndrome.Inna Braverman, Co-Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, a technology that uses the power of waves to create clean electricity. For Inna, clean electricity is a very personal journey, as she was born 2 weeks prior to the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster, and suffered respiratory arrest due to the pollution in the region, spurring her motivation for sustainability and a cleaner world. She will speak about women and sustainability. Hillary Harel, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenus.AI, an innovative solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve healthcare services while saving on valuable resources. This innovative solution has already been validated in practice and is currently active in Europe and the US with leading healthcare organisations. Prior to starting Serenus.AI, Harel graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has founded many successful startups. She will speak about the skills required for the jobs in the future and how a