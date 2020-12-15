Four surfers were rescued by Tel Aviv's Marine Police Unit forces off the coast of Herzliya after being swept into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday morning.

Marine police arrived at the Herzliya Marina after receiving reports of a 16-year-old surfer from Jerusalem who injured his head while trying to climb a nearby breakwater, and had been swept out by the current.

After arriving at the beach and evacuating the injured surfer, police noticed another 3 surfers - two teenage girls, 14 and 16 years old, and one 20-year-old man - who had also been swept out too far into the ocean due to exhaustion amid the intense waves.

Police evacuated the three exhausted surfers back to shore. In a police video, the three surfers can be heard confirming that they all feel fine, as one of the girls thanks the police for evacuating them.

In a statement, police provided tips for surfers during times of stormy weather, saying people shouldn't swim alone, should also have a contact outside the water and recommended that mobile phones be carried within waterproof cases.

