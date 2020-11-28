Police rescue four fishermen stranded in Mediterranean

Israeli police officers from the marine patrol rescued four fishermen who were cast adrift after an engine malfunction left them stranded in the Mediterranean Sea early Friday morning, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to a beach near Herzliya by the Israeli Navy, after the fishermen put out a distress call and concerns were raised for their safety. Police began searching the water until they discovered the stranded boat four miles west of the shore. After a technical assessment of the situation, police decided to tow the boat to safety. The fishermen were four residents of the center of Israel in their 40s. There were no injuries reported.