Fourth guard comes forward in 'prison pimping' affair

Another soldier who served as a prison guard has come forward and said that she was sexually harassed by Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah and that her commanders knew about the harassment and did nothing, Walla reported Wednesday. She is the fourth woman to come forward in the prison "pimping affair."

The former guard said that Atallah used to touch her while she worked in the security prisoner's ward. The woman added that not only did her commanders know about the harassment and do nothing, but that her commander allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison, said Walla.

The woman said that Attalah called her on her personal phone, telling her he missed her and that he knew where she lived. The woman added that Atallah told her he got her phone number from a prison guard.

The police will likely recommend not reopening the investigation into the suspected pimping of female guards at Gilboa Prison, Maariv reported Tuesday.

GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25. (credit: FLASH90)