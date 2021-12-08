The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fourth guard comes forward in 'prison pimping' affair

An additional prison guard has come forward and said that she was sexually harassed by Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah and that her commanders knew about the harassment and did nothing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 11:12
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Another soldier who served as a prison guard has come forward and said that she was sexually harassed by Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah and that her commanders knew about the harassment and did nothing, Walla reported Wednesday. She is the fourth woman to come forward in the prison "pimping affair."
The former guard said that Atallah used to touch her while she worked in the security prisoner's ward. The woman added that not only did her commanders know about the harassment and do nothing, but that her commander allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison, said Walla.
The woman said that Attalah called her on her personal phone, telling her he missed her and that he knew where she lived. The woman added that Atallah told her he got her phone number from a prison guard.
The police will likely recommend not reopening the investigation into the suspected pimping of female guards at Gilboa Prison, Maariv reported Tuesday.
GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25. (credit: FLASH90) GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25. (credit: FLASH90)
This follows the testimony of Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit – according to his statements in the state commission's inquiry regarding the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison – was considered hearsay, and not events he personally observed at the time.


