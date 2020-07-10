The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
French President Macron urges Netanyahu not to proceed with annexation

Macron warned that it would violate international law and threaten-long term peace efforts.

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 10, 2020 13:49
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. (photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018.
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not go forward with his plan to annex parts of the West Bank this week. 
The announcement was released on the website of the French president's office on Friday following a telephone discussion held between the two leaders on Thursday.
Friday's announcement stated that during the previous day's discussion Macron told Netanyahu to "to abstain from taking any measure to annex Palestinian territories."
Macron warned that it would violate international law and threaten-long term peace efforts. 
Earlier this week on July 7, foreign ministries from Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany made a similar warning in a joint statement.
In a video conference the ministers agreed that unless the Palestinians agreed to the annexation plan, their respective countries would not recognize any extension of Israeli law, adding that,"sovereignty steps by Israel “would have serious implications for the security and stability of the region and would be a major obstacle to efforts to achieve a full and just peace."
Previously on July 5, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke out against Israel extending its sovereignty in a phone call with Netanyahu. A readout from the UK Foreign Office stated that Johnson “set out his concerns about plans to annex parts of the West Bank unilaterally and cautioned that this would set back the prospects for peace in the region.”
Moreover, while the annexation plan was originally part of United States President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, a group of 13 US Senate Democrats filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to prohibit Israel from using US security assistance funds for the annexation of parts of the West Bank. The Legislation was sponsored by Sen. Chris Van Hollen.
Lahav Harkov and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report. 


