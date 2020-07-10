French President Macron urges Netanyahu not to proceed with annexation

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not go forward with his plan to annex parts of the West Bank this week.

The announcement was released on the website of the French president's office on Friday following a telephone discussion held between the two leaders on Thursday.Friday's announcement stated that during the previous day's discussion Macron told Netanyahu to "to abstain from taking any measure to annex Palestinian territories."

Macron warned that it would violate international law and threaten-long term peace efforts.

Macron warned that it would violate international law and threaten-long term peace efforts.

Earlier this week on July 7, foreign ministries from Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany made a similar warning in a joint statement. In a video conference the ministers agreed that unless the Palestinians agreed to the annexation plan, their respective countries would not recognize any extension of Israeli law, adding that,"sovereignty steps by Israel "would have serious implications for the security and stability of the region and would be a major obstacle to efforts to achieve a full and just peace."

Previously on July 5, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke out against Israel extending its sovereignty in a phone call with Netanyahu. A readout from the UK Foreign Office stated that Johnson “set out his concerns about plans to annex parts of the West Bank unilaterally and cautioned that this would set back the prospects for peace in the region.”