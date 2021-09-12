Gantz approves new work compensation for disabled IDF veterans

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an amendment on Sunday that will expand disabled IDF veterans' eligibility to receive compensation for partial loss of work capacity, the Defense Ministry announced.

Approved in coordination with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, the amendment will allow for compensation to be received without the submission of expiring approvals and according to the Defense Ministry, will ease the bureaucratic process.

The amendment signed by the Defense Minister will also regulate the compensation received by disabled IDF veterans working part-time.

Any disabled veteran, employed or unemployed, will be entitled to compensation without the need for additional proof, as long as he has the approval of the relevant authorities.

Gantz's approval of the amendment is the latest step in the " One Soul " reform, which was created as a solution to reform the services the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division provides IDF veterans suffering from post-war trauma.

"We are carrying on with the implementation of the reform," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "The amendment approved will aid disabled IDF veterans who want to work in part-time jobs and simultaneously receive the support that will give them the best chance for rehabilitation," Gantz added.

A protest by disabled IDF veterans in Tel Aviv, April 18, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The steps taken to assist the rehabilitation of disabled veterans have been coming thick and fast since the reform was approved in May.