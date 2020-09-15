The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz: Israel must restart talks with Palestinians

"We have to restart talks with the Palestinians. They aren't going anywhere and we aren't going anywhere. It's about time we sit down and talk," he told reporters ahead of the Jewish New Year.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 18:00
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
Israel needs to renew talks with Palestians, both in terms of diplomacy and security coordination, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday.
“We have to restart talks with the Palestinians. They aren’t going anywhere and we aren’t going anywhere. It’s about time we sit down and talk,” he told reporters ahead of the Jewish New Year.
Gantz, who served as Head of the Central Command at the beginning of the Second Intifada, said that while he hopes there won’t be an increase in terror in the West Bank that tensions can rise due to the fragile economic situation and the pressure due to the ongoing  coronavirus pandemic.
The security coordination between Israel and the Palestinians which was cancelled in May by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also must be renewed, he said.
Abbas announced in May that the PA would end security coordination with Israel in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to annex parts of the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley.
While talk about annexation has faded in recent weeks, security coordination hasn’t resumed.
Nevertheless, the defense minister said, “at the moment I don’t see a deterioration on the security front on their part. But at the end of the day there will be a straw that breaks the camels back. We need to look at our interests, maintaining stability and that the settlements [in the West Bank] will have security.”
Israel and the Palestinians haven’t sat down for peace talks in close to ten years, but according to Gantz “just because we don’t talk about it, doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”
The former chief of staff also touched on the ongoing tensions with Hezbollah on the northern border with Lebanon, saying that any attack by the terror group will be followed by a strong response by the IDF.
“I will not allow an attack by Hezbollah to pass without a forceful IDF response,”he said.
The IDF remains has been on high alert for some 55 days after an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on July 20 killed one of its members.
Hezbollah said at the time that a response to the deadly strike was "inevitable.”
Regarding the possible sale of the advanced F-35 fighter jet by the United States to the UAE following the normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem, Gantz said it was an American prerogative.
“I do not remember one moment in history when the US wanted to sell certain weapons and wasn’t successful in doing so,” he said, adding nevertheless that “we have a good working relationship with the US to ensure Israel’s qualitative military advantage.”



