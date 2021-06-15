Gantz meets with US diplomat, discusses Gaza and regional stability

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with senior US diplomat Michael Ratney on Monday in order to discuss topics of mutual interests to both Israel and the United States, including Gaza, regional stability and the return of Israelis being held in the Strip.

Gantz wrote in a tweet regarding that meeting that "[he] told the US diplomat that Israel would continue to work together with the United States to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and that dialogue on the issue would be a conversation between allies and in closed rooms."



This statement marks a significant turn in US-Israel relations in comparison to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the issue, which included more public and open criticism of the Biden administration's desire to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The shakeup in Israel's relations with the US came following the establishment of a new coalition government on Sunday between numerous parties from across the political spectrum.

