Gantz: Netanyahu must 'straighten up' or we will go to elections

Gantz also called on Israelis to get coronavirus vaccines and said that he would be getting vaccinated in order to set an example.

By EVE YOUNG, CELIA JEAN  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 16:00
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset plenum, December 12, 2020.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset plenum, December 12, 2020.
(photo credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)
If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not "straighten up," Israel will vote him out of office, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a Facebook post on Friday morning, adding that there would be "no compromise."
"If Netanyahu, who repeatedly violates the agreement made between us, does not straighten up, then we will go to elections and make sure that he is not prime minister," Gantz went continued.
Gantz explained that he had led Blue and White to form a government with Netanyahu because of "two epidemics: the coronavirus pandemic and the epidemic of division and incitement." He went on to say that Blue and White will "stay in the government only if it works to defeat both of these."
The Likud responded to Gantz's statement, saying that "it is a shame to drag the country to elections, but if they are forced on us - we will win," Kan reported Friday.
Gantz also called on Israelis to get coronavirus vaccines and said that he would be getting vaccinated in order to set an example for Israelis.
"I call on everyone to get vaccinated, but to first make sure that their relatives who may be at risk, especially the elderly, do so as soon as possible. To set a personal example, I plan to get vaccinated on Sunday morning."
Gantz explained his priorities for the upcoming coronavirus cabinet meeting, which is scheduled for Sunday, saying that he and "the whole Blue and White bloc will insist on two principles: leaving most of the education system open and establishing the decisions that will be made concerning the impact of vaccinations."
Gantz called on Israelis to adhere to coronavirus regulations, saying that "sadly, the infection rate is rising, and I ask that everyone take personal responsibility - follow the guidelines more carefully now than ever."
Gantz also touched on other occurrences from the past week saying that Blue and White is advancing important projects and that first and foremost of these projects is the equality bill. The bill would add the right to equality to The Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty and make discrimination illegal.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Equality Blue and White Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
