The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz offers Justice portfolio to Farkash-Hacohen

Her first post in the current government was as strategic affairs minister. Gantz promoted her to tourism minister after Asaf Zamir quit the government in October.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 21:17
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen is seen addressing the Athens Democracy Forum. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen is seen addressing the Athens Democracy Forum.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has offered the vacant Justice portfolio to current Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, sources in the party said on Thursday.
If she accepts the post, Farkash Hacohen will replace Avi Nissenkorn, who quit the post on Wednesday after he announced that he was leaving Blue and White for the new Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
Farkash-Hacohen has a law degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. She had an internship with Supreme Court Justice Dalia Dorner and worked for five years at Shimron, Molho, and Persky, one of the country’s top law firms. She has headed the litigation team of the Antitrust Authority and served as legal adviser and chairwoman of the Israel Electric Company.
Her first post in the current government was as strategic affairs minister. Gantz promoted her to tourism minister after Asaf Zamir quit the government in October.
It was initially reported that Gantz wanted to give the post to his confidant, Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper. But Tropper was also favored by the Likud, which was a strike against him.
Sources close to Tropper said early Thursday that “nothing has been finalized.”
Nissenkorn used the post to fight Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what Nissenkorn called the prime minister’s “efforts to harm the legal establishment and the rule of law.” The Likud tried unsuccessfully to take power away from Nissenkorn as a condition for extending the current government.


Tags Benny Gantz justice ministry Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by