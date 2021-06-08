Gaza war, COVID-19 pandemic shattered Israeli resilience, study finds

Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Academic and Technology College of Tel-Hai examined the ability of 650 Israelis to cope with difficult events and crises. It showed that the level of personal resilience among citizens consistently decreased throughout the COVID pandemic and has continued to decrease - most significantly during Operation Guardian of the Walls

The researchers measured resilience on a scale of one (lowest) to five (strongest). In 2018, Israelis’ level of resilience was 4.33. At the height of the pandemic, in October 2020, it fell to 3.41, During the recent operation it plummeted to 2.47.

Lead researchers Prof. Shaul Kimchi and Dr. Bruria Adini said that one of the reasons for the decline could be that the war came on the heels of the COVID crisis, which “placed heavy demands on Israeli citizens and lasted for more than a year.”

Also, Operation Guardian of the Walls included both an external threat and internal riots, both which took citizens by surprise.

The researchers said that the data should “concern us all.”

The study was published on the heels of a second report by Tel Aviv University that showed that Israelis felt less happy and experienced increased stress during the October lockdown.

This was especially true of younger people between the ages of 20 and 40. On a scale of -2 to 2, their average happiness score declined from 0.89 before the lockdown to 0.72 during the lockdown.

The study monitored 169 subjects using smart watches and a dedicated app before and after the lockdown. It also asked participants to fill out a daily questionnaire.

“During the pandemic and lockdowns, most of the attention was given to older adults and what we see is that the main people that were affected by the lockdown were younger,” Prof. Erez Shmueli, a faculty member in Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Engineering and the head of the school’s Big Data Lab, told the Post.

The lead author of the study, Shmueli said that the data indicates that “emphasis should also be placed on the mental health of young people, who paid a heavier price for measures like social distancing and lockdowns.”

He told the Post that the researchers conducted a similar study on a new group of participants during Operation Guardian of the Walls and found people also were less happy and more stressed. That study has not yet been published, but Shmueli shared that the team did find that one week after the operation the subjects “returned to normal - this was amazing.”

The researchers did not follow up with participants after the COVID lockdown.

The first set of data was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Royal Society Interface. Shmueli said that he and his fellow researchers are now running a larger study using the same methods in which they are trying to detect early infectious disease by joining several types of data sources. These include smart watches, mobile applications, medical records and more. He said the pandemic study was a pilot study to test the functionality of the system and a larger study that will include around 5,000 individuals is now underway.

“It is well known that mood, stress, physical activity and sleep duration and quality have a major effect on our immune system,” Shmueli said. “Paying more attention to the affected subpopulations may therefore help in coping with the virus, and even improve the effectiveness of vaccines.”