Gila Gamliel publishes video discussing green energy between Israel, US

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel tweeted a video where she congratulated the 46th president of the United States and spoke about the goal of reaching a goal of 100% pollution-free electricity by 2035.In the video, she also spoke about the technologies being developed in Israel in the field of renewable energy storage. Gamliel displayed a field of solar panels in southern Israel, which, according to her, powers the region with solar power throughout the day.
The video ends on an optimistic note saying that: "We look forward to deepening our friendship with our friends in the US, together we can reach new heights! And win the climate battle for all of humanity." In November, an interministerial team was formed to discuss the government's decision to increase solar energy production to 30% of Israel's energy consumption by 2030.
Together we can win the #climate battle - A message to incoming President @joebiden and VP @kamalaharris: pic.twitter.com/IfHO2MnJXA— גילה גמליאל - Gila Gamliel (@GilaGamliel) January 19, 2021
The team will work to examine existing potential, roadblocks and policy changes in order to advance solar energy.Eve Young contributed to this report.