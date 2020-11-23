Steinitz convenes team to raise Israel solar energy to 30% by 2030

The interministerial team working to advance Israeli production of solar energy met for the first time on Monday, the Energy Ministry reported. The team was formed after the government's decision to increase solar energy production to 30% of Israel's energy consumption by 2030."We have taken on a massive mission -- to increase the production of solar energy. The decision we passed in the government sets a huge challenge for us to reach 30% solar energy by 2030," said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. "In order to achieve that end we need massive cooperation from the relevant Ministries. The interministerial director-general team, led by Energy Ministry Director-General Udi Adiri, will help lead Israel to the first place in the world in solar energy use."The team of ministry director-generals includes representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, The Health Ministry, the Treasury, and other relevant authorities. The team will work to examine existing potential, roadblocks and policy changes in order to advance solar energy.According to the Energy Ministry, the move is expected to save the Israeli economy up to NIS 8 billion per year, while the cost to the economy is expected to be about 2-3% of the electricity tariff. The plan aims to lead to a future reduction in energy costs, while promoting a reliable, efficient and sustainable energy-based energy economy."The air pollution emitted from about 20 power plants throughout Israel will decrease in a few years by more than 90% – and we, and our children, will breathe cleaner, healthier air," Steinitz said when the target was announced in October.
The Paris Climate Accords, which Israel signed in 2016 along with 194 other countries, details in its framework a goal of 32% of energy made by renewable sources by the year 2030, potentially making Steinitz's prediction of Israel getting to first place in global solar emissions ambitious.Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.