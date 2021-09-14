Gilboa Prison enters state of emergency due to fake sponge pistol

The Gilboa Prison in Israel's North went into a state of emergency Monday evening after guards spotted what appeared to be a pistol near the observation tower, though it eventually turned out to be a fake gun made of sponge, Israeli media reported.

Police have begun investigating the incident, such as how and why the sponge gun got there.

The incident comes following the recent escape of six Palestinian security prisoners from the prison last week.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The prisoners were able to tunnel out of what had been regarded by many as the country's most secure prison, according to Maariv. In the week since, four of the escaped prisoners, including the high-profile Zakaria Zubeidi , have since been caught.

Zakariya Zubeidi, then-leader of the al-Aqsa martyrs brigades looks on during a demonstration supporting Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank city of Jenin, February 10, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/SAEED DAHLAN)

However, the incident caused many to question the security and competence of the prison system.

This was further highlighted after investigations noted that not all observation towers around the prison were staffed due to manpower shortages. These towers would instead remotely monitor the area with security feed being sent to the control room, but the guards had seemingly not noticed anything suspicious.