Israeli sources deny recaptured prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi in hospital

Palestinian media spread rumors that Zakaria Zubeidi , one of the four Palestinian prisoners who was recently recaptured after escaping Gilboa Prison, had entered the intensive care unit in an Israeli hospital on Monday night, despite Israeli sources stressing that Zubeidi's health is fine and that he is not hospitalized.

The rumors seemed to have originated from a post from Zubeidi's brother, claiming that Zubeidi entered the ICU. The post included a photo that seems to have been taken from a video showing a separate terrorist who committed a stabbing attack near the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on Monday.

Mosques in Jenin announced that Zubeidi was in serious condition, with local residents gathering in large crowds and heading towards the Jalameh checkpoint to clash with Israeli forces. Initial Palestinian reports indicate that terrorists threw explosives and fired towards Israeli forces in the area.

Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces, on September 12, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

This is a developing story.