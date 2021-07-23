The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Government to approve plan to combat climate change

The final goal is intended to be achieved by 2050 with a checkpoint in 2030.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2021 20:11
Climate change activists take part in a demonstration of the Fridays for Future movement in Lausanne, Switzerland January 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
The government is expected to approve a plan that will significantly lower the use of carbon by 2050 as part of a plan to battle the climate crisis that poses a global threat.
The decision was made by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MKs Tamar Zandberg, Yair Lapid, Karin Elharrar, Merav Michaeli, Orna Barbivay and Ayelet Shaked. Their goal is the lessen the emission of greenhouse gasses by 85% by 2050, with a 27% checkpoint in 2030.
The plan sets a goals for the first time in Israel to cut down on greenhouse gasses and is a national strategy to a clean, efficient and competitive economy, which will place Israel among the leading countries in the fight against climate change.
The historical decision will be put forth for the government's approval on Sunday.
The plan is an actualization of Israel's international obligations according to the Paris Accords, and the government will examine the progress from time to time to make sure that they stay on track.
Israel joins the USA, the EU, Canada, Japan and China who have decided on a vision and a strategy for minimal carbon economy.
In order to reach the 2030 goal, the plan has set a number of goals:
A. Lessening the emission of greenhouse gasses that come from solid waste by at least 47% and lessening the amount of municipal landfill by 71%.
B.  Restricting greenhouse gas emission from new cars. Starting in 2026, every new bus that is purchased is expected to be environmentally friendly.
C. Lowering the amount of greenhouse gas emission from electricity by 30%.
D. Lessening industrial greenhouse gas emission by 30%.
E. Energy-free construction at a rate of at least 50% of all new commercial buildings and 100% of all public building, government offices and residential buildings of up to 5 floors.
This plan is in coordination with the government, the Israel Democracy Institute, representatives from the industries, the business-commercial sector, academia, experts and advisors from around the world and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
"This is a historical moment for the health and the environment of people today and future generations," said Environmental Protection Minister MK Tamar Zandberg. "Actualization of the strategy will allow for major saving in resource usage and a near-complete end to pollution,"


