Gov't approves new Michaeli-led gender equality cabinet

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government approved on Tuesday a new gender equality cabinet, led by Transportation Minister MK Merav Michaeli.

The cabinet's first order of business will be the implementation of a program to combat domestic violence, which has seen an unfathomable rise of 800% more complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel.

It will also deal in formulation of government policies to promote gender equality and combat sexual assault, as well as the implementation of other relevant government programs for issues such as the wage gap, vulnerable women and more.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The establishment of the gender equality cabinet was an important clause in Michaeli's Labor party coalition agreement.

Michaeli commented on the establishment of the cabinet, saying she is "proud to bring the feminist struggle to the government."

"In this government, the gender equality cabinet will work overtime in light of the harsh reality we are facing," the Transportation Minister said. "It will combat the endless incidents of violence and sexual assault," Michaeli added.

Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)