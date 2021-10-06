The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't approves new Michaeli-led gender equality cabinet

The cabinet's first order of business will be the implementation of a program to combat domestic violence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 03:16
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government approved on Tuesday a new gender equality cabinet, led by Transportation Minister MK Merav Michaeli.
The cabinet's first order of business will be the implementation of a program to combat domestic violence, which has seen an unfathomable rise of 800% more complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel.
It will also deal in formulation of government policies to promote gender equality and combat sexual assault, as well as the implementation of other relevant government programs for issues such as the wage gap, vulnerable women and more.
The establishment of the gender equality cabinet was an important clause in Michaeli's Labor party coalition agreement.
Michaeli commented on the establishment of the cabinet, saying she is "proud to bring the feminist struggle to the government."
"In this government, the gender equality cabinet will work overtime in light of the harsh reality we are facing," the Transportation Minister said. "It will combat the endless incidents of violence and sexual assault," Michaeli added.
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The cabinet will be comprised of nine ministers, including Michaeli, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen.


Tags Israel government gender equality in israel Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ron Arad's fate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by