'Kotel agreement to be advanced in winter session' say govt sources

The agreement would upgrade the current egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall, grant it government recognition as a holy site, and give Reform and Masorti (Conservative) representatives a place on the site’s governing committee.

It was passed as a government resolution in 2016 but was indefinitely suspended in 2017 due to pressure by ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas.

In theory, the government decision of 2017 to suspend implementation could be reversed by a simple vote in the cabinet which would allow the government to start implementing the agreement.

It is however possible that some changes could be made to the decision due to the sensitive religious nature of the issue.

One senior government official told The Jerusalem Post that the possibility exists that changes may be made to the wording of the resolution regarding membership of the governing committee.

Blue and White MK Alon Tal told the Post that the government wanted to pass the budget before dealing with the Western Wall agreement which will likely stoke controversy.

“Once the budget is passed I believe we should start to see progress, which should be early November, at the beginning of the winter session, and we should see the agreement come into effect,” said Tal.

He noted that if there are further delays after this point he would advance his own private members bill on the issue.

A government source said that she believed the agreement would be implemented “even if some parties have to swallow this pill,” and said that Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana was not necessarily excited about advancing the issue.

Kahana has said recently it is not top of his priorities over the next two months, while a spokesman for the minister said he has not yet addressed the issue.

He did however speak out strongly over an incident two weeks ago in which hardline religious-Zionist activists took over the current egalitarian section on the eve of the Fast of the Ninth of Av while a Masorti group was conducting its prayer service.

Kahana called non-Orthodox Jews “brothers” and said the activists lacked confidence in their own religious path leading them to fear the path of others.

Like Tal, the government source said that the agreement would not be implemented in coming days, but that it would happen over the course of the next few months.

She added that it was unlikely that any “drastic changes” would be made to the agreement, but said that small changes were possible.

“Some people are happy to delay it so it will take a little more time and it needs to be done in coordination with several ministries,” said the source.

