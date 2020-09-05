The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't publishes outline that may allow Israelis to travel to Uman

The outline was drafted by a group of designated ministers appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and headed by MK Ze'ev Elkin.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 21:46
CELEBRATING ROSH HASHANAH near the tomb of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, in 2017. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
CELEBRATING ROSH HASHANAH near the tomb of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, in 2017.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
Following extended discussions in the past week to find a way to allow Israelis to travel to Uman, Ukraine, as part of an annual pilgrimage, a group of ministers published on Saturday evening an outline that will allow the trip to occur under restricting conditions.
The outline, which now needs to be approved by the Ukrainian government, was drafted by a group of ministers appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and headed by MK Ze'ev Elkin.
The outline took into consideration discussions held by the Ukrainian government defining their guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and was drafted in a way that would satisfy all involved parties, including the hassidim and Ukrainian health authorities.
Israelis traveling to Uman will be forced to so in small groups, each including only a few dozens of people, according to the outline. The exact number has not been set yet.
Additionally, visiting Rabbi Nachman Breslev's grave site will be done in the form of  a "moving assembly line" in order to prevent a prolonged stay in a crowded space. Finally, upon return to Israel, travelers will also be divided into groups and will be required to enter quarantine under supervision after returning.
While the outline offers suitable solutions for various concerns that were raised by the Ukrainian authorities, it might not be relevant if the Ukrainian government does not change its current policy which prevents any tourist from any country from entering the country.
According to N12, the first and most important objective of the outline is to allow for the safe return of the approximately 2,000 hassidim who are currently in Ukraine. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu uman Ze’ev Elkin Hasidic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by