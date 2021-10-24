The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gravestone accuses hospital of 'murdering' woman in COVID ward

A hospital expressed outrage after an engraving on a gravestone accused it of murdering a woman in the COVID ward.

By MEIRAV COHEN/WALLA  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 19:13
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A photo of a gravestone caused a stir on the Internet on Sunday, due to writing on it accusing Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva of killing a woman who was hospitalized in the coronavirus ward. According to a subsequent hospital response, it appears that by chance, an elderly and unvaccinated woman was brought to the hospital and died there as a result of the coronavirus.
"The hospital is shocked by the caption on the tombstone and expresses disgust at the serious and inciting statement devoid of any factual element as it was written on the tombstone," the hospital said. "The hospital intends to consider its steps in this matter including and to the extent required of taking legal action."
"Without violating the medical confidentiality of the deceased, we will only note that this was an elderly and unvaccinated woman who was brought to the hospital after being treated at her home for a significant time," said Beilinson. "She was admitted with a heart attack and pulmonary embolism and died due to a tumultuous coronavirus disease. The staff of the coronavirus ward treated her with endless devotion and with constant accompaniment and dialogue with the family."
"The staff of the hospital's coronavirus wards, who have treated and are treating hundreds of patients with dedication and professionalism and work day and night to save patients' lives, received with astonishment and deep sadness this desecration, which constitutes a wrong and forbidden slander and degrades public and social discourse like never before."
The director-general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Nachman Ash, later commented on the photo of the tombstone, saying that "I am sure that the medical staff made every effort to keep her alive. This is a shocking thing. We must not defame the medical staff."


