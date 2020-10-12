‘Gunpowder in the air’ says Rivlin, demanding gov't pass budget

President Reuven Rivlin called for the immediate approval of a state budget and the appointment of a new police commissioner at the opening of the Knesset winter session on Monday, in an impassioned plea for national unity and an end to societal tribalism. Rivlin said that the COVID-19 crisis had created a febrile and combustible atmosphere in which the country had lost its moral compass, and decried the economic and societal suffering resultant from government disfunction. “Friends, I feel the air is full of gunpowder. I feel the fury on the streets,” said the president. “Israel’s tribality is breaking out through the cracks, and accusatory fingers are pointed from one part of society to the other, one tribe to the other. Stop! Please stop!” Rivlin implored. He drew attention to the ongoing failure to pass a budget due to the political fight between Likud and Blue and White, saying that the lack of a state budget for over two years is harming school children, the social welfare system, increasing the distress of the elderly, and harming the economy. "Pass the budget now and give Israel's economy the basic stability it needs!," the president demanded.He also reference the fight over a new police commissioner which has become another political fight between the Likud and Blue and White. The preisdent said that the Israel Police force was currently facing "one of the most complex challenges in its history," regarding anti-government protests and the failure in some societal sectors to comply with health regulations, and demanded that the government appoint a police commissioner immediately. "As a people, we must return to our compass, we must look forward and begin a process of repair – long, deep and systemic," concluded Rivlin. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dedicated the majority of his speech to the government’s measures on COVID-19, the current lock down and the coming steps to reopen the country. He too called for “unity amongst us” in order to overcome the current societal and political storm. Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said that the country needed to overcome “hate and anger and malice and poison,” and instead “find within ourselves the strength to trust, the strength to fight together.”Lapid said that citizens of the country had retreated into their tribes because the state had abandoned them during the COVID-19 crisis, and accused the government of severe disfunction despite the health crisis taking place. “The first sign of a healthy society, is that you can work with, and talk to, people who don't agree with you. Ultra-orthodox, Arab, Jewish, right-wing, left-wing. Everyone,” said Lapid. “The citizens of Israel look at the arguments in this government and don't understand what's happening. People are sick, people are dying, why can't you work together? Why can't you pass a budget? Every fifth business in Israel has closed, why aren't you doing anything? How dare you stay stuck in your poisonous arguments? How dare the Prime Minister continue to focus on his own criminal trial?” demanded Lapid, and said the country needed a new government to tackle the crisis.A constructive no confidence motion to form a new government within the current Knesset which Yesh Atid brought to a vote in the Knesset plenum Monday afternoon was defeated by the coalition. Earlier on Monday, Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said that his party would vote against the opposition’s no confidence motion on Monday afternoon, despite the severe tensions and lack of trust between Blue and White and the Likud, because it had no chance of passing. “We will not vote in favor of the no confidence motion because it is a public relations move and doesn’t stand a chance, But the loss of public trust in the leadership of the country should be a glaring warning light for the prime minister and every member of the government,” said Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset. Gantz insisted however that his party would maintain its demand that a budget for 2021 be passed in December, something which the Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is loathe to do.“We entered this government knowing we and the Likud don’t have the same values and our priorities are far from being the same,” said Gantz.“We entered the government because we have a commitment to Israeli citizens alone. I will never put my priorities above those of country. Whoever tries to put his good above that of the state will find us against him and we have done everything to allow this government to work and put the country above other interests.” The Blue and White leader said that passing a budget for 2021 was a national emergency.Yesh Atid chairman and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said earlier that anyone voting against the no confidence motion, which would create a new government without elections, was a coward. “Blue and White has has failed. Reality proves this. The public has no confidence in this government,” said Lapid at his party’s faction meeting. “Netanyahu isn’t healthy for the State of Israel. One vote in the plenum and Netanyahu won’t be prime minister anymore. If [MKs] press the green button this afternoon, then the movers will come for Bibi’s belongings at [the Prime Minister’s Residence on] Balfour Street this evening.”