Hadassah warns against Purim fireworks use after teen's face injured

Ezra, 16, from northern Jerusalem tried to light the firework, known as "Ramadan," with his older brother. While trying to ignite the wick, Ezra stood with his face near the firework. "Suddenly, the entire wick lit and before I could move away the firework exploded straight in my face," said Ezra in a press release, who chose to try the firework after seeing his friends play with them without any issues. "It was a matter of seconds."

"We were notified of Ezra's arrival and I can not say that at that time I was surprised," said Dr. Saar Hashavia, head of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Hadassah. "Unfortunately, as in every year, we encounter around Purim an increase in the number of referrals of children suffering from limb, eye and other injuries as a result of playing with fireworks."

"Ezra was injured in his eyes and also in the forehead, where a bruise appeared that fortunately was not more extensive and dangerous. It is important for us to re-emphasize the danger of using these accessories, a simple game can cause serious injuries and long-term damage," added Hashavia.

Ezra explained that he couldn't open his eyes after the explosion. "I felt full of parts inside my eye, and my face really burned," said Ezra. "I was very frightened at that moment and together with my brother I ran to wash my face in the nearby synagogue. But the burning sensation continued and I ran home, where I told my parents what had happened."

The teen explained that his parents had warned him and his siblings many times against using fireworks and the dangers involved. "Unfortunately I did not listen to them, over the years I saw a lot of children playing with explosives and I thought that nothing would happen to me either."

"When he came into the house we were very scared," said Ezra's father. "As a teenager I had a friend who lost two fingers and I constantly explain to the kids how dangerous it is, they knew this story about the friend, I always emphasized how much this 'game' is not a game."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"I checked his face and immediately realized I had to take him to the hospital, he could not open his eyes and we were afraid he would lose his sight and a there was a burn on his forehead as well," added Ezra's father. "To our delight, at Hadassah Ein Kerem we met angels, emergency physicians, ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons. They immediately wrapped us up and treated Ezra as if he were their son."

Dr. Nadav Levinger, an ophthalmologist at Hadassah Ein Kerem, explained that Ezra "suffered an injury to his eyes, which manifested itself in burnt lashes, irritated conjunctiva as well as ash and black particles that went right into his eyes. Luckily the explosion missed the cornea and other important structures in the eye and prevented heavy damage to vision. We treated his eyes immediately, and I believe his condition will now improve."

"We see many children every year coming to Hadassah with eye injuries after playing with fireworks and thinking that it would not happen to them, and I told Ezra that about two years ago when I was on duty, a 4-year-old boy was received with a firework explosion on Purim, who unfortunately lost his eye," added Levinger.

The doctor warned that "Accessibility to fireworks has increased. They are sold everywhere and parents should all warn their children of the many dangers that can occur from the explosion of such substances, including the loss of vision."

"I also told myself it would not happen and here it happened. I ask all children - stay away from fireworks that could have ruined my whole life. I tell everyone, do not say 'it will not happen to me,' don't be heroes. It happened to me and I am grateful that I was treated here and my eyes were saved," warned Ezra.