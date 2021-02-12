The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hadassah warns against Purim fireworks use after teen's face injured

"It is important for us to re-emphasize the danger of using these accessories, a simple game can cause serious injuries and long-term damage."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 09:33
Ezra, 16, at Hadassah hospital after fireworks exploded in his face (photo credit: HADASSAH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER)
Ezra, 16, at Hadassah hospital after fireworks exploded in his face
(photo credit: HADASSAH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER)
Hadassah-University Medical Center worked to save a teenager's eyes after fireworks he was playing with exploded in his face, with doctors warning against the widespread use of fireworks that often occurs in the days and weeks before the Purim holiday.
Ezra, 16, from northern Jerusalem tried to light the firework, known as "Ramadan," with his older brother. While trying to ignite the wick, Ezra stood with his face near the firework. "Suddenly, the entire wick lit and before I could move away the firework exploded straight in my face," said Ezra in a press release, who chose to try the firework after seeing his friends play with them without any issues. "It was a matter of seconds."
"We were notified of Ezra's arrival and I can not say that at that time I was surprised," said Dr. Saar Hashavia, head of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Hadassah. "Unfortunately, as in every year, we encounter around Purim an increase in the number of referrals of children suffering from limb, eye and other injuries as a result of playing with fireworks."
"Ezra was injured in his eyes and also in the forehead, where a bruise appeared that fortunately was not more extensive and dangerous. It is important for us to re-emphasize the danger of using these accessories, a simple game can cause serious injuries and long-term damage," added Hashavia.
Ezra explained that he couldn't open his eyes after the explosion. "I felt full of parts inside my eye, and my face really burned," said Ezra. "I was very frightened at that moment and together with my brother I ran to wash my face in the nearby synagogue. But the burning sensation continued and I ran home, where I told my parents what had happened."
The teen explained that his parents had warned him and his siblings many times against using fireworks and the dangers involved. "Unfortunately I did not listen to them, over the years I saw a lot of children playing with explosives and I thought that nothing would happen to me either."
"When he came into the house we were very scared," said Ezra's father. "As a teenager I had a friend who lost two fingers and I constantly explain to the kids how dangerous it is, they knew this story about the friend, I always emphasized how much this 'game' is not a game."
"I checked his face and immediately realized I had to take him to the hospital, he could not open his eyes and we were afraid he would lose his sight and a there was a burn on his forehead as well," added Ezra's father. "To our delight, at Hadassah Ein Kerem we met angels, emergency physicians, ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons. They immediately wrapped us up and treated Ezra as if he were their son."
Dr. Nadav Levinger, an ophthalmologist at Hadassah Ein Kerem, explained that Ezra "suffered an injury to his eyes, which manifested itself in burnt lashes, irritated conjunctiva as well as ash and black particles that went right into his eyes. Luckily the explosion missed the cornea and other important structures in the eye and prevented heavy damage to vision. We treated his eyes immediately, and I believe his condition will now improve."
"We see many children every year coming to Hadassah with eye injuries after playing with fireworks and thinking that it would not happen to them, and I told Ezra that about two years ago when I was on duty, a 4-year-old boy was received with a firework explosion on Purim, who unfortunately lost his eye," added Levinger.
The doctor warned that "Accessibility to fireworks has increased. They are sold everywhere and parents should all warn their children of the many dangers that can occur from the explosion of such substances, including the loss of vision."
"I also told myself it would not happen and here it happened. I ask all children - stay away from fireworks that could have ruined my whole life. I tell everyone, do not say 'it will not happen to me,' don't be heroes. It happened to me and I am grateful that I was treated here and my eyes were saved," warned Ezra.


Tags purim hadassah hospital Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by