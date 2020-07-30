Hagihon chairman, Avi Balashnikov, elected for a third term

Avi Balashnikov, chairman of Hagihon, Jerusalem's water and sewage authority, was elected for a third term after serving voluntarily for the past six years. Balashnikov will serve and additional 3 years."It is an honor for me to serve the city and its residents, and to lead the city's infrastructure, sustainability and the environment along with Mayor Moshe Leon," Balashnikov stated.Balashnikov currently serves as Chairman of the College of Management Academic Studies and as the representative of the American businessman Ronald Lauder in Israel. He previously served as Deputy Director-General of the Israel Export Institute, CEO of the Ministry of Communications, CEO of the Knesset, CEO of the State Comptroller of Israel's office, Chairman of commercial television Channel 10 and Chairman of the Hadassa Hospitals in Jerusalem.Hagihon is Israel's biggest water and sewage authority with a yearly budget of over NIS 600 million. Under Balashnikov's leadership, Hagihon executes its most challenging project of regulating east Jerusalem's sewage system and rehabilitating the Kidron stream, a project estimated at around NIS 800 million.