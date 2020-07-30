The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hagihon chairman, Avi Balashnikov, elected for a third term

"It is an honor for me to serve the city and its residents, and to lead the city's infrastructure, sustainability and the environment along with Mayor Moshe Leon," Balashnikov stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 30, 2020 14:45
AVI BALASHNIKOV (photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/BSL)
AVI BALASHNIKOV
(photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/BSL)
Avi Balashnikov, chairman of Hagihon, Jerusalem's water and sewage authority, was elected for a third term after serving voluntarily for the past six years. Balashnikov will serve and additional 3 years.
"It is an honor for me to serve the city and its residents, and to lead the city's infrastructure, sustainability and the environment along with Mayor Moshe Leon," Balashnikov stated.
Balashnikov currently serves as Chairman of the College of Management Academic Studies and as the representative of the American businessman Ronald Lauder in Israel. He previously served as Deputy Director-General of the Israel Export Institute, CEO of the Ministry of Communications, CEO of the Knesset, CEO of the State Comptroller of Israel's office, Chairman of commercial television Channel 10 and Chairman of the Hadassa Hospitals in Jerusalem.
Hagihon is Israel's biggest water and sewage authority with a yearly budget of over NIS 600 million. Under Balashnikov's leadership, Hagihon executes its most challenging project of regulating east Jerusalem's sewage system and rehabilitating the Kidron stream, a project estimated at around NIS 800 million.


Tags Israel East Jerusalem Jerusalem water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by