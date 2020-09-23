The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa U. students launch plan to aid elderly citizens amid lockdown

Upon completion of their training, every student is paired with one specific senior citizen, allowing the relationship to be built over time.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 20:44
THERE IS now a broad social realization that the elderly are the main risk group that needs to be protected. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THERE IS now a broad social realization that the elderly are the main risk group that needs to be protected.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As Israel comes to terms with its second lockdown this year, in the hopes of combating the spread of the coronavirus, students from Haifa University have launched an initiative to aid the city’s elderly population. 
The students responsible for the initiative, Tamar Nagler and Liat Epstein, said that they were inspired by the events of the first lockdown, and decided to team up and lead a team of volunteers with the sole purpose of helping make the city’s elderly population feel a little less isolated.
“During the first lockdown of coronavirus in Haifa we started thinking about the elderly that were suddenly dependent on other people and weren't able to take care of basic needs,” Nagler, a third-year nursing student explained. “Suddenly, this population of the city was cut off from their loved ones and their community and were faced with no social outlet.” 
“They just needed someone to talk to, even over the phone. This is true not only during lockdown, but the whole year,” Epstein, a third-year student of the school’s Department of Occupational Therapy, added.
The team of volunteers proved itself with a successful pilot program in March, and then continued to join forces with the University’s Dean of Students and the Welfare Department of the city’s municipality to make the program official.
Now, the first successful pilot is being developed into a full-scale operation, as the university intends to begin its next academic year this upcoming October, with the launch of a pilot project that will train students to serve as neighborhood coordinators working with municipal caseworkers and providing assistance to Haifa's population of elderly citizens.  
The students who are accepted into the program will receive the university’s new “Keeping In Touch” 6,000 NIS scholarship for completing 80 hours of volunteer service.  
“In addition to helping senior citizens, this project also advances cooperation between academia, university, and municipality authorities so it’s a win all around,” Nagler said.
During their training, student volunteers will be assigned a social worker whose job will be to closely monitor their progress and spot any problematic issues that may come at a later stage in order to take all measures to ensure the safety of the elderly citizens. 
According to the initiative, upon completion of their training, every student is paired with one specific senior citizen, allowing the relationship to be built over time. It is estimated that during its first phase, the initiative will include aiding some 60 senior citizens throughout the city. 
Currently, because of coronavirus restrictions, volunteer interaction will only be conducted over the phone, but Epstein and Nagler hope more face-to-face contact will be possible sometime in the future. 
"I was personally very angry about the first lockdown," Nagler confessed. “The elderly were stripped of their independence. Self-isolation should be their decision. From a human rights perspective, we know how seriously and rapidly a person can deteriorate during a lockdown.
“We obviously can't say they're safe to go out, but staying indoors does harm, as well. This project, then, is a good compromise. It enables them to still be in touch with the community," Epstein added.
The city of Haifa constitutes the second-largest population of elderly citizens in Israel. 


Tags Haifa elderly University of Haifa coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by