Half of Jewish Israelis believe no one won in last Gaza conflict - poll

About half of Jewish Israelis believe that no one won in the last round of fighting between Israel and the Gaza Strip and only 35% believe Israel won, according to a new poll published by the Israel Victory Project on Wednesday.

The poll, carried out by the Midgam company, polled 503 Jewish Israelis constituting "a statistical representation of the Jewish population in the State of Israel," according to a press release by the Israel Victory Project.

About half of the respondents responded that Operation Guardian of the Walls last month was more successful than Operation Protective Edge in 2014, while 23% stated that neither operation was successful.

About a third of all the respondents stated that they believe that the operation will return quiet to southern Israel, while only 27% of residents of southern Israel said the same. Half of the respondents stated that they believe that some form of deterrence was formed by the operation.

Nearly two thirds of Jewish Israelis (68%) believe that Operation Guardian of the Walls ended too early and that it should have continued until "the crushing of Hamas' ability and desire to fight Israel and the return of the captives and missing persons."

A vast majority (74%) of respondents stated that they believe that Israel should not conduct a ground invasion into Gaza as it would have led to many casualties.

Respondents also expressed support for more aggressive policies against Hamas. Some 90% expressed support for assassinating Hamas commanders even if not during an operation. Some 76% supported halting Qatari funding to Gaza and 74% supported barring building supplies from Gaza.

Some 82% of respondents stated that they believe that there is no possibility of reconciliation or a long-term ceasefire with Hamas until the terrorist organization is completely defeated.

A little more than a third (37%) of respondents expressed support for the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas, while more than half (54%) opposed such a move.

"A new government is currently being formed in Israel and it is its duty to pursue a new policy towards the conflict with Hamas," said Gregg Roman, chief operations officer of the Middle East Forum. "The Israeli public deserves leadership that knows how to win. The data emerging from the survey show that the Israeli public wants the leadership to stop managing the conflict and start working to resolve Hamas, disarm it and return the prisoners and missing persons."

"Only through an unequivocal decision that can be reached by economic, military and political means - while standing firm in the face of international pressure, can the conflict be won and ended," added Roman.