Then he was called in for interrogation by the police, and the mother is the next in line.

According to N12's report, Israel Police had opened an investigation into the father's actions after having seen the footage.

In the now-viral video, the father tells the child, "Say you're hungry, tell dad you're hungry, say it" while holding him tightly in the palm of his hand, speaking over the sounds of the crying infant.

Child abuse has been a growing issue amid the coronavirus crisis. In a 2020 report by Elem, a nonprofit organization that helps youth in distress, 43% of children surveyed reported a spike in verbal, physical and sexual abuse directed toward them during the coronavirus crisis.

Some 5% of those surveyed by Elem attempted suicide.

