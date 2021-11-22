Hapoalim launches music festival for Wonder members

Poalim Wonder, the new benefits program for Bank Hapoalim customers, is launching the Wonder Nights music festival.

As part of the festival, Poalim Wonder members can enjoy two evenings of music and performances by the country’s leading artists, at attractive prices.

The performances, with unique combinations, are: Ivri Lider with special guests Ran Danker and Netta Barzilai , and a performance by Raviv Kaner; and singer of the decade Eden Ben Zaken with special guests Zehava Ben and Eden Alene , with a performance by Liran Danino.

The festival will take place in Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on December 29 and January 1, with members of the Poalim Wonder Club receiving the discounted price of NIS 79 instead of NIS 159.

The mobile app lets customers manage their points and trade them with ease.

Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)

The program is being led by Galit Dubin, with the bank’s marketing staff, led by VP of Marketing Assaf Azulai.