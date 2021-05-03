The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hard-right Rabbi Tau backs coalition supported by Ra'am

Despite Rabbi Tau's support of a coalition backed by the Raam Islamist Party, Religious Zionist Party's position remains unchanged.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 3, 2021 09:12
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich discusses the Law of Return (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/YEHONATAN SAMIYEH)
Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBT nationalist Noam party, has said that he would support the formation of a minority right-wing government backed externally by the Ra'am Islamist party. 
The rabbi said relying on the support of non-Jews for a coalition would be “a desecration of God’s name,” but that a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be a sanctification of God’s name” that outweighed the desecration. 
His comments initially appeared to open the possibility for Netanyahu to form such a coalition, but head of the Religious Zionist Party, of which Noam is a constituent, MK Bezalel Smotrich quickly shot down the idea, and said he would never support it. 
Tau, the president of the ultra-conservative Har Hamor religious-Zionist yeshiva, wrote in his letter that a government formed by the opposition bloc, which he termed “the radical, progressive left” would annul the nation state law, declare the State of Israel to be a state of all its citizens, instead of a Jewish state, harm the IDF, and advance post-modern ideas and separate religion and state. 
“Relying on non-Jews to form a government… is a great desecration of God’s name,” wrote Tau.
“However, lending a hand to the destructive, abolishing the State of Israel as a Jewish state and all that this entails is a terrible desecration of God’s name. 
“On the contrary, the success of setting up a government that will care for the good of Israel, that will take care of the holy things of Israel, is a greater sanctification of God’s name, and a sanctification of God’s is greater than a desecration of God’s name.”
The Religious Zionist Party swiftly issued a statement panning the idea, and said its stance vigorously opposing a government backed by “the supporters of terrorism” as it labels the Arab political parties would not change. 
“Anyone who thinks of forming such a government which would endanger the Jewish state will bear the mark of Cain until the end of his life,” said the party in a statement to the press. 
“MK Bezalel Smotrich clarified the matter last night to the prime minister at their meeting and even made it clear to him that he will use all the tools at his disposal to ensure that such a government is not formed in any circumstance, and on either side of the political map.
“It is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has declared above all that he will in no way form a government with supporters of terrorism, is working tirelessly to form just such a government.”


