Renowned Torah scholar and halachic authority Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik is in serious condition, and is currently hospitalized and sedated with a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus and a lung infection, Yeshiva World News reported.The 99-year-old rabbi, who serves as rosh yeshiva of Jerusalem Brisker Yeshiva and is considered by many as one of the last remnants of the true Lithuanian (Litvak) haredi ideology, was being treated at his home in Givat Moshe after contracting COVID-19 in late October. “The rosh yeshiva is at home and being treated with antibiotics and at times with oxygen,” one his relatives told the haredi news site Kikar HaShabbat at the time. “His condition is stable. His condition was worse on Friday since his oxygen level was low.”However, his condition took a turn for the worse over the weekend, forcing him to be hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, according to Yeshiva World News.The public has been asked to pray for the well-being of Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel.
