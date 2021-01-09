The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Haredi newspaper photoshopped masks onto rabbis

Hamodia, which is a widely read ultra-Orthodox newspaper, photoshopped masks onto multiple rabbis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 9, 2021 17:25
A Haredi man walking with a mask in the neighborhood of Meaa Shearim (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A Haredi man walking with a mask in the neighborhood of Meaa Shearim
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The newspaper Hamodia, which is associated with the United Torah Judaism party (UTJ), photoshopped masks onto rabbis who participated in a closed meeting held in disregard to the coronavirus guidelines, Israeli media reported on Friday.
The picture was taken in the home of Rabbi Bezalel Simcha Menachem Benzion Rabinowitz, known as the Rabbi of Biala, where he and other prominent rabbis discussed ways to encourage the ultra-Orthodox public to study Torah during Israel's third lockdown, in honor of Maimonides' death.
The ultra-Orthodox journalist Moshe Weisberg of the Hadrei Haredim website, a news website geared to the ultra-Orthodox world, noted the difference of the pictures in Hamodia and other newspapers and posted the photos on his Twitter account.

The ultra-Orthodox community has been criticized during lockdowns in Israel for not following the proper guidelines and for participating in large gatherings.
Hamodia has a policy not to publish pictures showing the ultra-Orthodox populace breaking the guidelines that have been set in place due to coronavirus. This put the newspaper in a unique predicament of how to publish the story without exposing prominent rabbis at the scene breaking guidelines.
As of now, the death reports within the ultra-Orthodox community are 3.6% higher than in the rest of the Israeli sectors.
The newspaper has been criticized over the years for removing pictures of women from the newspaper.


Tags Haredi Fake news Coronavirus Coronavirus Cases
