The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi women sprayed out of venue with water hose at Hanukkah event

Despite the shocking footage, the Elad Municipality explained that the venue became overcrowded to a dangerous extent and drastic measures had to be taken to save lives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 10:03
View of a street in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
View of a street in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Hundreds of haredi women were kicked out of the Elad community center Sunday night after being sprayed down by a fire hose.
Video of the incident shared over social media showed the women gathering in the hall for a Hanukkah event to watch a film made by haredi director Tali Avrahami. 
In response to the incident, the Elad Municipality explained that there was a rational reason for what happened: There were too many people, and lives were at stake.
The event was available to residents of the city at a discounted price, according to KAN. However, it also brought in people from neighboring cities, bringing a far larger crowd than what was anticipated.
And this was no mere slight overcrowding. According to the Elad Municipality, young children were being crushed by around 1,500-2,000 women and couldn't move back, KAN reported.
Using the water hose was a way to avert a possible disaster, where overcrowding could lead to a human crush event. A similar event happened last Lag Ba'omer on Mount Meron, where 45 people were killed and over 150 injured.
According to Elad Mayor Israel Porush, the decision was unfortunate but resourceful and was made for the right reasons.
"The pictures don't look good, but it could have been much worse if women had come out of there on stretchers," he told Reshet Bet radio Monday morning.
Despite the shocking video footage, no injuries were reported at the incident.


Tags Haredi Hanukkah women Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by