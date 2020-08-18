The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Has Bibi given up Israel's military edge for normalization with the UAE?

Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern country to have the advanced stealth fighter jet.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 18, 2020 10:56
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
It’s almost as though the historic normalization deal was pushed aside Tuesday morning amid reports that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had done the unthinkable: given up Israel’s qualitative military edge by allowing the United Arab Emirates to purchase the F-35 stealth jet.
Though Israeli officials have either denied the report by Yedioth Ahronoth or declined to comment, the idea of such a clause in the agreement signed between the two Middle Eastern countries has left many concerned.
The agreement itself was kept secret from Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both former Chief of Staffs. So who is to say that the agreement doesn’t have a “secret clause” allowing the UAE to purchase the advanced stealth fighter?
US President Donald Trump’s administration has said that the agreement could allow the UAE to clinch unspecified new US arms sales, and the UAE, which is among the world’s biggest defense spenders is currently in the process of building up its armed forces.
Abu Dhabi has made no secret that it is interested in purchasing the fifth-generation fighter jet.
Israel is the second country after the United States to have received the joint strike fighter and is the one air force in the Middle East to fly the state-of-the-art aircraft.
Its air force was the first to use the F-35 in combat in 2018, just months after it declared operational capability and since then it’s been reported by foreign sources to be playing a central role in Israel’s war-between-wars campaign against Iran.
By November the IAF will have 27 F-35i Adir aircraft and will open three full squadrons of the advanced jet in the coming years. The IAF is also now considering whether to purchase an additional 25 F-35s to give The Jewish State a total of 75 stealth fighter jets.
The F-35i Adir are heavily tailored made to Israel’s own specifications and are embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry, all installed once the planes have landed in Israel.
Israel is also one of the few to be allowed to modify the advanced fighter and at the beginning of the month received an experimental F-35 which will act as a testbed for the country’s planned modifications.
The experimental F-35 “is the only one in the world and unique for the IAF,” a source in the Air Force recently told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Israel wanted this plane so that it could integrate and certify unique Israeli technology onto it.
And while the United States has kept most of the advanced jets’ capabilities confidential, sources have told The Post that there are things that Israel knows about the plane that even Washington doesn’t.
Would this ability to modify the jet keep Israel’s qualitative military edge?
While the United States has long allowed Israel to retain qualitative military edge in the Middle East, and requests by Gulf countries to Washington to provide them with F-35s have repeatedly been denied.
Not only would selling UAE the advanced jet be a risk to Israel’s qualitative military edge, but it could also pose a problem to Washington since the Gulf country has increased its dealings with Moscow and China in recent years.
Over the years a sea-saw of reports emerged regarding whether the Gulf country was in talks with Washington about the advanced jet.
In 2017, US Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson confirmed at the Dubai airshow that the US was preparing to open up to talks with the UAE on the stealth fighter. The following year Deputy Commander of the UAE Air Force Brigadier General Rashed Al Shamsi was quoted as saying that Washington “could now be willing to sell” the F-35 to the UAE.
But this past November, Defense News reported that the Pentagon’s head of acquisition Ellen Lord said that Washington was not engaged in discussion with Abu Dhabi on a potential sale of the F-35 and was instead focused on upgrading the Gulf country’s fleet of F-16s.
Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper was also quoted by CNBC in November that there were no talks with the UAE to purchase the jet.
“No, no,”he said. “The question (of) are there any considerations or conversations about the F35 — the short answer is no.”
One year yes, one year no. So is this year any different? Has Netanyahu really done the unthinkable for normalization? Let’s wait and see.


