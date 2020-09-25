Hava Zingboim receives Israeli innovation award

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Hava Zingboim, CEO and founder of Hava Zingboim Cosmetics Ltd, is this year’s recipient of The Jerusalem Post Award for Israeli Innovation and Excellence. Zingboim is one of the pioneers of the “cosmeceutical” industry in Israel and is behind the development of groundbreaking and innovative skin care treatment methods used around the world today.Known as “the Israeli guru of cosmeceuticals,” Zingboim began her career in the US, studying a unique specialization track in advanced cosmetics at Scott & White Medical Center in Texas. Following her studies, Zingboim opened one of the first clinics in the world for advanced cosmetics in New York. With the vast knowledge she acquired in the field, she decided to bring this novel professional and scientific method back to Israel.Her most groundbreaking invention– PROPHECY and PROPHECY 2 – are the first and only creams in the world that use a new technology discovered at Bar-Ilan University, which for the first time allows the use of miniaturized hyaluronic acid that is able to penetrate the skin without the need for injections.Zingboim has put Israel on the map in the field of cosmeceuticals, and today partners with industry giants like Estee Lauder, Clinique, Mac and others to share her expertise with a new generation of professionals.