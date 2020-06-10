Health officials: Grotto should resign over 'quarantine exemption'

Senior Health Ministry officials called Wednesday for the ministry's deputy director-general Professor Itamar Grotto 's resignation following a report the official gave a "quarantine exemption" to a billionaire.





Cypriot-Israeli tycoon Teddy Sagi arrived in the country last week after flying on his private jet from Cyprus, N12 reported Wednesday evening. Instead of placing himself in a two-week quarantine, the billionaire reportedly attended a party at the house of Israeli entrepreneur Yitzhak Toledano, the father of Omer Adam's partner.





According to N12, Sagi received his exemption from Grotto after his request was denied by outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel responded to the report, calling Grotto's behavior a "grave moral failure," adding that "public health [was] jeopardized by those meant to protect it."





Health Minister Yuli Edelstein summoned Grotto for a disciplinary hearing, vowing to "examine the issue with all disciplinary measures at his disposal," the Health Ministry's spokesperson said.





"Especially at a time when there are great efforts to explain the importance of keeping the recommendations to the public and when we call for hardening their enforcement, there simply cannot be quarantine exemptions that would put the public at risk," Edelstein said.



