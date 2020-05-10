The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry deputy: Prepare for second coronavirus wave in summer

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Itamar Grotto insisted that despite improvements in coronavirus conditions around the country, we must be prepared for a second wave in summer.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 10, 2020 08:13
Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto said on Sunday morning to Army Radio that the country should be prepared for a second wave of coronavirus in the summer as additional restrictions were loosened amid the pandemic.
Grotto began by stating that the country may be satisfied with the current results of coronavirus guidelines set out by his ministry.
"I truly hope that we do not see additional rises," he said, referring to the number of cases. "I trust the public. I think that it may be trusted to understand what is demanded."
He clarified that nevertheless, the country must "prepare for the possibility that something will appear in the summer. We are building a number of scenarios, one of which involves staying in the same conditions until the winter."
Grotto repeated that there is an additional option of a wave of coronavirus in the summer.
The daily number of coronavirus cases that have surfaced throughout the country has steadily declined throughout the past couple of weeks, with May 1 marking the last time in which over 100 were identified within the same day.
As it currently stands, there are 241 coronavirus patients hospitalized, out of which 79 are in serious condition and 64 are intubated.
Numerous hospitals have released joyful messages, celebrating that they no longer have coronavirus patients.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


