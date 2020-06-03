Israel to test first 70,000 people for coronavirus antibodies

Some 70,000 Israelis will be tested to see if they are immune to SARS-CoV-2 beginning next week, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. People will be tested through their health funds.Already, a serological survey is being conducted in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak. The purpose of the tests is to see if no- or low-symptom Israelis contracted the virus and have developed immunity to it. By sampling a portion of society, health officials will be able to gauge around what percentage of total Israelis had the disease.Specifically, serological tests identify immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.“Serological tests are another important tool that will allow us to get a better and more intelligent image of the coronavirus centers in Israel,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “This way, we will be able to better cope with another wave of coronavirus, God forbid.”Earlier this week, Israel’s Epidemic Treatment Team unveiled results of a preliminary study of some 1,709 Israelis that found around 2.5% of the population had contracted COVID-19.That study also showed that the virus was most prevalent among people aged 40-60 and among children 11-19, and that more males were infected with the virus than females.Until now, Israel has been conducting PCR molecular tests that check if a person is currently infected with the virus.