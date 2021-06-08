Jerusalem municipality creates vouchers to help support local businesses

Jerusalem municipality to release new vouchers as an initiative to help promote local businesses.There are over 30,000 small businesses and medium-sized businesses in Jerusalem. Together they constitute a significant growth engine for the local economic development. The initiative was created to help support the local businesses after the economic challenges they faced during COVID-19.These vouchers will be offered to the public as well as to committees and organizations that are interested in gifting them to their workers for holidays and events. The municipality notes that the special project is a product of a collaboration between the Business Promotion Division of the Jerusalem Municipality and BUY ME. Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion said, "I welcome this important initiative, which promotes Jerusalem businesses that are a source of influence and growth for the city's economy. The Jerusalem Municipality will continue to work for the growth of the businesses in the city."Link to purchase the voucher: https://bit.ly/2SCOmQB
Link to purchase for organizations: https://bit.ly/3tydp41
Business registration link: https://bit.ly/3hh6p9j
Link to purchase for organizations: https://bit.ly/3tydp41
Business registration link: https://bit.ly/3hh6p9j
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}