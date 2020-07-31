HERE Mobility closes Israeli headquarters amid coronavirus pandemic

HERE Mobility, a German subsidiary of mapping technology company HERE Technologies, previously named NAVTEQ told its employees this week that it will be closing its headquarters in Israel, laying off nearly 200 workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Calistech.A person who spoke under the condition of anonymity told Calistech that the closing follows an executive decision handed down by the board of directors, sending the company to draw their attention away from Israel in order to "focus on core activities." In May, the company sent all of their workers on unpaid leave, at the peak of the coronavirus lockdown. “The COVID-19 crisis’ impact on HERE’s revenues, lead to a board decision to reduce costs and focus on the company's core business activities,” the company said in response to a Calcalist comment request. “As a result of the decision, we are forced to announce the closure of HERE Mobility.”“The team worked hard to fulfill the vision and we greatly appreciate their hard work and thank them for it. Unfortunately, as a result of the crisis, we can no longer maintain this activity and must part with it with great sorrow," the company added. "The company's management is committed to our employees and we will make every effort to help them find their next job.” Sort of like Gett, Uber and Lyft, HERE Mobility creates systems for transportation services used in taxi companies and transportation companies, among others to optimize their ability to process and receive orders.The headquarters in Israel was responsible for developing the mobile services, such as the online marketplace stamped with the company's namesake HERE Marketplace, where transportation companies and private users can list their services. The application could also be used as a fleet management system, to which the fleet manager could receive, manage and dispatch orders from.