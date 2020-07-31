The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

HERE Mobility closes Israeli headquarters amid coronavirus pandemic

Like Gett, Uber and Lyft, HERE Mobility creates systems for transportation services used in taxi companies and transportation companies, among others to optimize their ability to process orders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 31, 2020 19:25
Taxi cars (photo credit: REUTERS)
Taxi cars
(photo credit: REUTERS)
HERE Mobility, a German subsidiary of mapping technology company HERE Technologies, previously named NAVTEQ told its employees this week that it will be closing its headquarters in Israel, laying off nearly 200 workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Calistech.
A person who spoke under the condition of anonymity told Calistech that the closing follows an executive decision handed down by the board of directors, sending the company to draw their attention away from Israel in order to "focus on core activities." In May, the company sent all of their workers on unpaid leave, at the peak of the coronavirus lockdown.
“The COVID-19 crisis’ impact on HERE’s revenues, lead to a board decision to reduce costs and focus on the company's core business activities,” the company said in response to a Calcalist comment request. “As a result of the decision, we are forced to announce the closure of HERE Mobility.”
“The team worked hard to fulfill the vision and we greatly appreciate their hard work and thank them for it. Unfortunately, as a result of the crisis, we can no longer maintain this activity and must part with it with great sorrow," the company added. "The company's management is committed to our employees and we will make every effort to help them find their next job.”
Sort of like Gett, Uber and Lyft, HERE Mobility creates systems for transportation services used in taxi companies and transportation companies, among others to optimize their ability to process and receive orders.
The headquarters in Israel was responsible for developing the mobile services, such as the online marketplace stamped with the company's namesake HERE Marketplace, where transportation companies and private users can list their services. The application could also be used as a fleet management system, to which the fleet manager could receive, manage and dispatch orders from.


Tags Israel uber gett Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by