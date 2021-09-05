The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Herzog pays condolences to family of slain Border Police officer

Shmueli's family has been very vocal about their disappointment with the IDF since Barel's death, and have been highly critical of their practices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 01:22
President Isaac Herzog is seen speaking at the Israel Bar Association, on September 2, 2021. (photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR THE BAR ASSOCIATION)
President Isaac Herzog is seen speaking at the Israel Bar Association, on September 2, 2021.
(photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR THE BAR ASSOCIATION)
Israel's President Isaac Herzog gave a condolence call to the family of Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, who was killed after being shot at the Gaza border in late August.

"Barel, who paid with his life to serve the homeland, was a hero," Herzog told the Shmueli family. "He was a daring soldier, an exemplar of the fighting spirit and sacrifice." 
Regarding the criticism leveled at the IDF, Herzog said "We are all attentive to criticism, certainly to the criticism of parents and families, and it is important to investigate every incident, but it is also important to understand that the battlefield will never be a sterile zone." 
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has vowed that the army's investigation into Shmueli's death will leave "no stone unturned." However, the preliminary results of the investigation seem to put no blame on the IDF's orders, but rather on poor troop placement.
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE) 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE)
Kohavi has stood by the commanders amid the recent criticism.
Herzog, speaking to Shmueli's family, expressed complete confidence in the IDF to investigate the incident and learn appropriate lessons for the future.
"The IDF's commanders will continue to lead its soldiers in the future, as has always been done, in a professional, ethical, and most responsible manner," he said. "Without them, there would be nothing to defend our children, us, and our beloved and embattled land. Barel fell as a hero, and arguments like the one that has evolved over the past week around his death must not be allowed to give succor to our enemies."


