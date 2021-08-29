Herzog to welcome first-graders on September 1 in Modi'in

Following the annual tradition, President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will attend first grade classes to repeat the time-honored greeting "boker tov kita aleph" (Good morning first grade.)

However, in a departure from tradition, Herzog, unlike his predecessors, will not be visiting schools in Jerusalem, but rather in Modi'in, where he will be addressing students in three different schools.

This is not a novelty for Herzog.

On the first day of the Hebrew calendar month of Elul, which is the first day of school for students in the haredi community, Herzog visited several educational facilities where he addressed the students.