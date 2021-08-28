The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two murdered in Arab communities within hours as bloodbath continues

The bloodbath continues: 30-year-old Ibrahim Nasr Abu Omra from Tel Sheva was shot over the night on Friday. A few hours later 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah was shot to death in Lod.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 18:50
The scene of the shooting in Lod that killed 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah on Saturday, August 28 2021. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The scene of the shooting in Lod that killed 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah on Saturday, August 28 2021.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The bloodbath continues: 30-year-old Ibrahim Nasr abu-Omra from Tel Sheva was shot to death close to his home over the night on Friday. A few hours later 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah was shot to death in Lod.
Al-Wahwah was shot in the head on Saturday while sitting in his car on Jerusalem Boulevard in Lod, was evacuated in critical condition to the Shamir Medical Center and died soon after, as the seemingly endless string of homicides in the Israeli Arab community continues.
Large police forces from the Lod police station led by Superintendent Doron Golan arrived at the scene and began to investigate the murder.
“At about noon a shooting adjacent to the local market was reported. We arrived at the scene and found the teen in his car and suffering from gunshot wounds. We have begun an investigation, as it seems that the motive was criminal,” Golan said.
PM Naftali Bennett and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at announcement of plan to combat violence in Arab society (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)PM Naftali Bennett and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at announcement of plan to combat violence in Arab society (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
The assassination probably occurred due to an ongoing feud between al-Wahwah’s family and other families in Lod, according to initial police findings.
“The scene was chaotic,” MDA paramedics Sapir Iluz and Tomer Grossman said “The teen was suffering from a gunshot wound, bleeding profusely and unconscious. We administered initial medical treatment on the scene in order to stop the bleeding and dress the wound. We put him into an intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition,” they said.
During the night, abu-Omra was brought by town members to Soroka University Medical Center, suffering from a number of gunshot wounds after being close to his home. He was pronounced dead in the hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.
“Just today two youngsters in their 20s [sic] lost their lives,” the Committee of Arab Local Authorities in Israel said in a statement.
“Once again we discovered that Israel is partly a state of law and partly a Wild West,” it said. “The Negev and mixed [Jewish and Arab] cities have become battlegrounds that require a solution and focused treatment. We are demanding that the police chief give an immediate explanation on how the police intend to combat the waves of violence; our blood will no longer be shed freely.”
Over 70 Israeli Arabs have been killed in crime-related incidents since the beginning of the year, including prominent New Hope member Ismail Saher on August 15.


Tags Israeli Arabs crime police shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by