High Court denies anti-vaccine group's appeal to stop child vaccination

The High Court of Justice has denied an appeal filed by anti-vaccine group "Civil Inquiry Committee" to stop the vaccination of children, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The anti-vaccine group demanded in their appeal to stop both coronavirus vaccination and testing in schools, claiming it to be done in a "humiliating and degrading manner, while exposing the children to physical and psychological damage," according to N12.

The High Court reportedly ruled that the group's claims has no basis of evidence, and therefore rejected the appeal.

N12 has also reported that the High Court charged the group NIS 6,000 for trial expenses.